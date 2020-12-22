A 35-year-old man faces attempted murder charges in connection with a house fire in Southgate Township on Dec. 11.

Grey Bruce provincial police said the accused deliberately set the fire while there were people inside the home on Southgate Road 24.

Following a lengthy investigation, police arrested the Grand Valley man and also charged him with two counts of arson - disregard for human life and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused was remanded into custody.

Police continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.