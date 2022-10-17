Attempted murder in Weyburn leads to STARS airlift: Weyburn police

The Weyburn Police Service (WPS) responded to an assault with a weapon incident that ended with one arrest and a STARS Air Ambulance flight.

At around 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, WPS officers responded to an urgent call involving an assault with a weapon, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a woman had sustained life-threatening injuries and needed to be transported to Regina General Hospital by STARS, WPS said.

The quick actions of family members and neighbours of the injured woman were described as “lifesaving” by Weyburn police.

A youth, whose name was not released in accordance to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and taken into custody following the incident.

They face one charge of attempted murder and two counts of uttering threats.