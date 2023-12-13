Attempted murder suspects in North Bay shoved victim into clothes dryer

A man and a woman in the North Bay have been charged with attempted murder after a victim was stabbed, beaten and shoved into a clothes dryer.

The incident took place Tuesday in the West Ferris area of the city.

“Officers learned that both of the accused had stolen some personal items from the victim, and when the victim confronted them, they began to beat the victim,” North Bay police said in a news release.

“The victim was then choked, stabbed, gagged and handcuffed and placed in a clothes dryer.”

While inside the dryer, the victim could hear the accused talk about ways to kill them. But the victim was able to somehow get out of the dryer without the attackers noticing.

“The victim was able to escape the dryer and ran to a neighbour’s, where they were given assistance, and the police were called,” police said.

The man, 35, and the woman, 34, were taken into custody. Charges include attempted murder, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, weapons possession and breaching probation. The man was also charged with drug possession.

The accused were held for a bail hearing.