Attempted robbery at south London, Ont. business on Monday

London police are investigating following an attempted robbery at a business located on Wonderland Road on Monday afternoon.

In an emailed statement to CTV News London, the London Police Service said the attempted robbery transpired in the 400 block of Wonderland Road, located near Commissioners Road.

Police said no injuries were reported in the attempted robbery.

Nothing was reportedly stolen from the business, police add.

Speaking to CTV News London on Monday, the owner of a business in the same shopping plaza said a police incident had transpired in late July, in which one person was shot and five people were believed to be involved, and a separate robbery also occured in the same plaza a couple of months ago.

— With files from CTV News London’s Reta Ismail and Jaden Lee-Lincoln