iHeartRadio

Attempted robbery leads to search warrant, weapon seizures, four arrests: Saint John police


A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo.

Three people are facing charges after an assault and armed robbery investigation.

Saint John Police say it began when officers responded to a report Tuesday night that a taxi driver was allegedly assaulted during an attempted robbery at gunpoint near Sewell Street. Police say the taxi driver sustained a non life-threatening injury, and had left the scene to call police.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man Wednesday in connection with the investigation. The man arrested for robbery then appeared in court on Thursday. He will be held in custody until a Monday bail hearing.

As the investigation continued, law enforcement teams including a tactical unit and K-9 executed a search warrant at a home on Kingfisher Drive Thursday around 9:40 a.m.,. The items seized include:

  • Mossberg .22 rifle
  • Remington 30-06 rifle
  • Marlin 30-30 rifle
  • MCP air pistol
  • Silver air pistol
  • Ammunition

Three people were arrested.

A 35-year-old man was charged in court Frida with unsafe storage of a firearm. He was subsequently to return to court on May 23.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested for weapon offences. A 37-year-old man was also charged with weapons offences, along with breaching probation. Both were released with a later court date of July 13.

12