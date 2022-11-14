Attempted robbery leads to stabbing, arrests: LPS
A London man is recovering from stab wounds after an altercation over the weekend.
Police say two men from London are under arrest after police responded to a reported robbery in the downtown core over the weekend.
Around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a home in the area of Clarence Street and South Street after a citizen was woken up by the sound of breaking glass.
According to police, when the citizen looked outside he saw two men in his vehicle. An altercation broke out and when the citizen tried to subdue one of suspects he was stabbed and both suspects fled the area.
Police arrested one of the suspects not far from the scene and the second shortly after with help from the Canine Unit.
A 20-yearold man and a 22-year-old man, both from London, are scheduled to appear in court.
