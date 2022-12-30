Attempted robbery suspect leaves Medicine Hat business empty handed, police track with drone

A 31-year-old man is in police custody in Medicine Hat after he allegedly attempted to rob a business with a weapon and came away with nothing for his efforts.

Medicine Hat Police Service officials say the armed suspect entered a business on Seventh Street S.E., just east of Division Avenue, at around 9 p.m. Thursday and demanded cash from an employee.

The suspect fled the store empty handed after a brief exchange with staff.

According to MHPS officials, officers scoured an area near the business and successfully tracked the man from above using a drone equipped with a camera that detects heat signatures.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to be charged with attempted robbery with an offensive weapon and breach of probation. The man's name has not been released as he has yet to be formally charged.

Police have not disclosed what type of weapon the suspect was brandishing.