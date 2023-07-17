Attendance record stands as 2023 Calgary Stampede statistics released
This year's attendance numbers for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth have been released, making the event the second largest Calgary Stampede in history.
According to officials, 1,384,632 people attended this year. The average daily attendance at the grounds was 125,050.
That's just short of the all-time attendance record of more than 1.4 million visitors, which was set in 2012.
CHUCKWAGON WINNER
A new name topped the podium on the final night of chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede.
Officials with the World Pro Chuckwagons said Layne MacGillivray, driving the Spray Lakes Sawmills Outfit, with outriders Brendan Nolin and Trey MacGillivray, won the championship final.
He defeated Kurt Bensmiller by 34 one-hundredths of a second.
It was Layne's first time winning as a driver the Cowboys Rangeland Derby Championship at the Calgary Stampede, having won twice before as an outrider.
Officials say Layne was also given the Guy Weadick Award earlier in the evening, a commendation that's given to a competitor "who best represents what a cowboy stands for and embodies the spirit of the Calgary Stampede."
