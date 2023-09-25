Attendees encouraged to join in opening ceremonies for Reconciliation Week in Lethbridge

Opening ceremonies outside Lethbridge's civic centre on Monday officially began a week of events based upon truth and reconciliation in the southern Alberta city.

This is the third time the city has hosted Reconciliation Week, which ends with Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30.

Dozens came out for the opening ceremonies, which included Indigenous dance performances and a round dance that attendees were encouraged to participate in.

"When you're brought into any of the activities ... it's a real honour for anybody who is non-Indigenous because that's showing friendship, kindness, welcoming and equality," said Charlene Bruised Head-Mountain Horse, Indigenous relations adviser for the City of Lethbridge.

Events will include discussion panels, movie screenings, a pickup lacrosse game and more.

Saturday will feature an art expo and powwow to mark the national day, also known as Orange Shirt Day.

"This morning was an opportunity to have our community sit together and visit and discuss the start of an amazing week that we have ahead of us," said Cyndi Bester, co-chair for the Reconciliation Lethbridge Advisory Committee.

It's a day to remember the Indigenous children who died at residential schools they were forced to attend, those who survived and the lasting impact and trauma on communities across the country.

"It's important that we engage people and leave them with tools that will help them feel confident in communicating with Indigenous persons," Bruised Head-Mountain Horse said.

The Reconciliation Lethbridge Advisory Committee advises city council year-round on issues related to reconciliation and how Lethbridge can be more inclusive.

"It's a privilege to be able to live in this region and we need to celebrate where we come from and part of that is the reconciliation piece," Bester said.

"Not just for this week, but moving forward in our community in the years to come. It's just coming together and engaging and creating an understanding," Bruised Head-Mountain Horse said.

A full list of activities happening during Reconciliation Week can be found on the City of Lethbridge website.