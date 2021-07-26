ATV collision in Harrow sends one to hospital

An ATV driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Harrow early Monday morning.

Around 3:05 a.m. officers from the OPP Essex detachment and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a single vehicle crash involving an ATV at Munger Avenue East near Queen Street.

Police say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Munger Street between Queen Street and Walnut Street is currently closed as police investigate the collision. The OPP Technical Collision Investigators are assisting with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information to call the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com

