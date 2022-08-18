ATV crash claims life of Brockville, Ont. man one week after engagement, fiancée seriously injured

A Brockville, Ont. man was killed and his fiancée was seriously injured in an ATV crash northeast of Huntsville, Ont, one week after they got engaged.

Ontario Provincial Police in Almaguin Highlands responded to a collision involving an All-Terrain Vehicle and a passenger vehicle on East Bear Lake Road in McMurrich-Monteith Township at approximately 1:45 p.m. last Saturday.

The driver of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two GoFundMe pages identified the victim of the crash as Brockville resident Kyle Robinson, while Meara Deery was injured. The fundraising pages said they had just been engaged on Aug. 6 at Brockville's Ribfest.

"Everyone was on top of the world," the GoFundMe page reads. "Kyle the biggest teddy bear on the planet, got down on one knee and asked our high energy, wears her heart on her sleeve niece, to marry him. She said yes! Both Kyle’s family and Meara’s family were thrilled."

"Fast forward one week, Saturday, August 13th, 2022, my brother Philip Deery answered a call, that no parent wants to receive," the GoFundMe continued, noting that Robinson did not survive the crash and Meara was airlifted to St Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, in serious condition.

"Upon arrival, Meara was treated for head, neck, and leg trauma. She has undergone surgery for broken bones and has more procedures in her future," it reads.

Meara is the daughter of Brockville city councillor Phil Deery.

As of Thursday, the GoFundMe sits at more than $69,000 to help cover costs for the Deery family as they travel to Toronto. Money raised through the two pages will also help cover Robinson's funeral expenses.

OPP say both the operator and the passenger of the ATV were wearing helmets, and that they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

A second GoFundMe page set up by a friend of the Robinson family, has raised almost $40,000 "to help ease the financial burden of the funeral costs and the living expenses as the cope with their tragic loss", it reads.

The Brockville Gymnastics Academy shared on Facebook Wednesday that "Meara Deery and her family have been an integral part of BGA for over 2 decades."

It says Meara started gymnastics as a toddler, working her way up to compete provincially and represented Team Ontario at Tour in Florida, where she won first overall in Level 8.

Phill Deery also served as President of BGA's Board of Directors, the post continues, with her mother, Annette Hill-Deery, founding MAD Sportswear, who supplied suits and competitive warm-up gear for other gymnasts.

"At this time, we are asking all past and current members of the BGA community to share their thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes as means of support for Meara and her family during this extremely devastating time," the post reads. "We invite you to share your words of support below. Help us show the Deery family some LOVE."