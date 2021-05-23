ATV crash kills 78-year-old New Brunswick man

The New Brunswick RCMP says a 78-year-old man has died in a Saturday afternoon ATV crash.

Police say at around 2:20 p.m., they responded to a report of the all-terrain vehicle crash on Sormany Road in Sormany, N.B.

The RCMP says officers believe the vehicle overturned on an embankment, causing the crash.

The lone driver of the ATV, a 78-year-old Beresford, N.B. man died at the scene from his injuries.

Police say an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash, and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information, or who might have witnessed to crash, to contact them.