ATV crash north of Edmonton leaves 1 man dead

A single-vehicle collision on the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement, Alta., has left one man dead.

Around 1:30 p.m., Boyle RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 855 involving an overturned ATV.

Mounties said the 45-year-old driver of Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement sustained serious injuries, received medical treatment, but ultimately died on scene.

According to police, the preliminary investigation reveals the driver lost control and was ejected from the ATV when it flipped.

The investigation continues.