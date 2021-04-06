ATV crash sends 27-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A 27-year-old man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing his ATV off a service road near Highway 101 in Mount Uniacke, N.S.

Around 4:45 p.m., on Monday, police received reports of a collision on a service road. Police, along with fire members and EHS members, attended the scene where they found a damaged ATV that had gone down a 30-foot embankment.

The driver, 27, was taken to hospital via LifeFlight with what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say Highway 101 was shut down between exits 3 and 4 for a short period, but has since reopened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.