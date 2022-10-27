20-year-old ATV driver dead after crash with school bus in Norwich Township
A collision between an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and school bus has left one person dead.
On Thursday, members of the Oxford detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a crash on Highway 59, just north of Airport Road in Norwich Township.
“The lone occupant of the ATV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, however, was later pronounced deceased. There were no injuries reported to any of the occupants of the school bus,” OPP said in a news release.
The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Tyler Hunter of Norwich Township.
Roads were closed for the investigation, however, have since been re-opened and the investigation is ongoing.
The OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video in the area that may have captured the collision, to call 1-888-310-1122.
-
Suspect sought after woman followed, sexually assaulted in ScarborougToronto police are looking for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted twice in Scarborough earlier this week.
-
Police identify 27-year-old man fatally shot in Toronto's east endToronto police have identified the man shot and killed in the city's east end on Friday.
-
Regina to host 2023 box lacrosse national championshipsThe Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association (SLA) in partnership with Lacrosse Canada have announced the 2023 minor box lacrosse championships are coming to the Queen City.
-
Human chain held along Halifax waterfront in support of IranLong lines of people stretched across the Halifax waterfront Saturday, including families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, lending their voice to the calls for revolution in Iran.
-
Timmins Youth Wellness Hub opens its permanent locationThe Timmins Youth Wellness Hub hosted a couple of open houses this week to give people between the ages of twelve and twenty-five an opportunity to meet staff and tour the building.
-
'We still need more rain': Drought-related state of emergency remains for Sunshine CoastWater restrictions remain on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, even as a special weather statement due to rainfall is in effect for the area.
-
Man, 67, dead after being hit by bus at Dartmouth terminalA man has died after being hit by a bus at the Dartmouth terminal, police confirmed Saturday.
-
Trudeau joins Ottawa residents for 'human chain' protest in support of the people of IranHundreds of people gathered in downtown Ottawa on Saturday to speak out against the country’s repressive regime, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Annual Aberfoyle Farmer's Market comes to a close for 12th seasonThe vendors at the Aberfoyle Farmer's Market have closed shop following a slower season.