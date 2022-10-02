ATV driver dies in crash in South Stormont Township

An ATV driver died in a collision southeast of Ottawa on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the collision on Willy Allan Road in South Stormont Township just before 3:45 p.m.

Police say the 56-year-old driver of the ATV died in the crash.

No other details were released.

The crash occurred approximately 90 kilometres from downtown Ottawa.

#SDGOPP is investigating a fatal ATV collision that occurred just before 3:45 p.m. on Willy Allan Road, South Stormont Twp. The 56-year-old driver is deceased and was the lone occupant of the ATV. The investigation is ongoing. ^ec pic.twitter.com/uR8Ut6TaRK