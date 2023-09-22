ATV driver killed in Blind River, 8th ATV death in 2 months

A 62-year-old was killed Thursday in an ATV collision in Blind River. It’s the eighth person to be killed in ATV crashes in the last two months in northern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police were called just after 10 a.m., arriving with Algoma paramedics on Astles Road in Blind River.

“The 62-year-old ATV driver from Blind River was transported to local hospital in Espanola with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to injuries,” police said in a news release.

The OPP's traffic incident management enforcement team and the Office of the Chief Corner for Ontario - Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are helping with the investigation.