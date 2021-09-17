ATV driver killed in crash in Finch, Ont.

One person is dead after an ATV rolled in South Stormont, south of Casselman.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single vehicle crash on County Road 12 in Finch just before 8 a.m. Friday.

Police say the initial investigation shows the driver of the ATV lost control and the vehicle rolled.

The adult man driving the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Finch resident Stephanie Vaillancourt tells CTV News Ottawa she heard the crash near her home Friday morning.

"I was making my coffee and as I set my coffee down I heard a loud crash. I came outside and I saw the ATV and a man laying on the ground," said Vaillancourt, who called 911.

"Very traumatizing. They asked me to check it out and it was very heart wrenching."

Ontario Provincial Police say officers arriving on scene located a man with serious injuries.

"The male was not wearing a helmet, unfortunately," said OPP Const. Tylor Copeland. "And he was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter."

Copeland says the investigation continues.

"All the factors, speed, alcohol will be looked into," said Copeland.