ATV driver killed in rollover in northern Alberta

One person is dead after an ATV rollover on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Range Road 74 and Township Road 874 near Worsley, Alta. around 6:45 p.m.

EMS, fire services, STARS Air Ambulance and police attended.

The 81-year-old man driving the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Worsley is about 619 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.