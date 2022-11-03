ATV driver 'lucky to be alive' after crash with tractor-trailer in Lanark, Ont.

Police say a young ATV driver is "lucky to be alive" after a crash with a tractor-trailer southwest of Ottawa on Wednesday night.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in Lanark, Ont. Police say the ATV driver was heading northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 29 near Cedar Hill Side Road.

The tractor-trailer driver heading south tried to avoid the ATV, but the ATV crashed into the wheels of the trailer, police said in a news release.

Police say they aren't identifying the ATV driver, a Mississippi Mills, Ont. resident, because of their age. They were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, as well as several provincial offences.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Highway 29 was closed for several hours after the crash.