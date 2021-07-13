ATV driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Brampton
Web Content Writer
Codi Wilson
One man is in hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision involving an ATV in Brampton last night.
Police say a vehicle and an ATV collided near Bovaird Drive East and Airport Road at around 8:49 p.m.
The operator of the ATV was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and on Tuesday morning, police confirmed that the man’s injuries are life-threatening.
Roads were closed in the area for several hours for the police investigation.
-
Sudbury anti-human trafficking group gets money to help survivors and their familiesAngels of Hope Against Human Trafficking is a Sudbury-based group that helps survivors and their loved ones. It just received government funding to expand its services.
-
Amid dry conditions, Manitoba communities are implementing water restrictionsWith Manitoba experiencing dry conditions, a number of the province’s communities are implementing water restrictions.
-
Regulator says Brookfield used 'abusive' tactics in hostile bid for Inter PipelineAlberta's securities regulator has said Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP used 'abusive' tactics in its attempt to acquire Calgary-based Inter Pipeline Ltd.
-
Detroit Lions can have Ford Field at full capacity this yearThe Detroit Lions say Ford Field can be at full capacity this season, a year after the public did not have access to games during the pandemic.
-
Halifax police charge two men, one woman with drug traffickingPolice have charged three people with offences in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Halifax.
-
Listowel, Ont. man facing several charges following weapons incidentA 42-year-old Listowel, Ont. man is charged with various firearms offences after an alleged incident last month.
-
N.B. man, 60, dies in ATV crash near Florenceville-BristolA 60-year-old man from Glassville, New Brunswick has died following an all-terrain vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Carlow, N.B., near Florenceville-Bristol.
-
Meal prep done for you: Sudbury-based meal kit delivery serviceBusy families and those who don’t have a knack for the culinary arts now have a local option when it comes to food delivery kits with meals that are ready to eat.
-
Another heat wave looms in the wings as the prairies see the mercury rise: This is your Saskatoon forecastGet ready for temperatures back in the thirty degree range, with conditions continuing to heat up heading into the weekend.