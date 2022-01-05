ATV goes through the ice on Lake Temiskaming

An ATV driver was lucky not to be injured after their vehicle went through the ice on Lake Temiskaming on Dec. 30.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called at 4 p.m.

"Further investigation revealed that the ATV had travelled a short distance from shore at Carter's Pit in Sutton Bay and had gone through the ice," police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The ATV remained at the site of the incident, sinking below the surface and the driver was located a short time after."

The Ministry of the Environment was contacted regarding the incident, police added. They said ATV and snow machine riders should expect patrols this winter.

"Temiskaming members will be conducting proactive MSV patrols to promote a safe and enjoyable riding experience for all snow-machine operators," Insp. Joel Breault, Temiskaming detachment commander, said in the release.

"Expect to meet officers not only on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club Trails, but also on trails that are not maintained, roadways and local lakes. Please remember that unsafe ice conditions, speed and alcohol consumption remain the leading factors of collisions."

The OPP said it encourages everyone to assess and manage the risks of their recreational activities so everyone can enjoy the outdoors.