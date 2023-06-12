ATV rider rushed to hospital after Perth County crash

An ATV rider has been taken to hospital after a crash outside Listowel involving a pickup truck.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Kim Lyon said officers were called to the intersection of Line 87 and Road 175 around 7:39 a.m. Monday.

Lyon said police are still early in their investigation.

“At this time all that we know is that the driver of the ATV was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries,” she said.

Line 87 is closed between roads 171 and 176.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

ROAD CLOSURE: #PerthOPP is on scene of a collision at Line 87 and Road 175 in #Northperth. One person transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Please avoid the area.^kl pic.twitter.com/BeiMwxRcnM