ATV rollover in Ramara leaves man with life-threatening injuries

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (FILE IMAGE/OPP_CR TWITTER)

An ATV rider was left with life-threatening injuries after a rollover in Ramara Township on Saturday.

According to police, the rollover happened on Pioneer Village Lane.

Police say the rider was not wearing a helmet and was transported to a local hospital before being air-lifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

OPP is asking witnesses to come forward with any information they may have on the collision.

