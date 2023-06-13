ATV rollover leaves 70-year-old Manitoba man dead: RCMP

A 70-year-old Manitoba man died over the weekend following an ATV rollover in Faulkner, Man.

The investigation began around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday when the RCMP in Lundar, Man., received a report of a missing man. Police made a plan to start searching for the man, who was from Faulkner, Man., once it was light outside.

Then around 5:10 a.m., Lundar RCMP received a report of an ATV rollover on Faulkner Road. Police note the missing man was the driver of the ATV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigated and determined that the ATV rolled over on a trail close to Faulkner Road. Mounties note the man was not wearing a helmet.

An autopsy is being conducted and police continue to investigate the incident.