ATV thieves arrested after 'reckless' joyride through Kelowna: RCMP

Two men were arrested in Kelowna this week after stealing an ATV from a dealership, speeding through the city and crashing through fences on people's properties, according to the RCMP.

Mounties say the theft was reported by the dealership on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. The two men were seemingly interested in a 2022 Polaris RZR Side by Side that was for sale, a statement from police says.

"While inspecting the ATV, one of the individuals seated themselves in the driver's seat, while the other occupied the passenger seat. Suddenly and without warning, they sped out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed," it continues.

"Over the next hour, the stolen ATV was observed racing through Kelowna, showing a complete disregard for other vehicles on the highway. This reckless behavior included driving into oncoming traffic and crashing through several private property fences."

The Kelowna RCMP called in its helicopter to track the ATV and the suspects. The men were arrested, with the use of police dogs, after the ATV "rolled in rough terrain," police say.

The two men have not been named but authorities say they are residents of Oliver and that police will be recommending criminal charges as well as charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.