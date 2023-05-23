ATVs seized on G2G trail after drivers fail breath test

It’s not just vehicles on the highway that OPP are pulling over and checking.

Police in Huron County were patrolling on ATVs over the long weekend and found two operators who they say had been drinking and failed breath tests.

The pair were stopped on the Goderich to Guelph Rail Trail (G2G Trail), which runs 132 km along the former CPR railway line, stretching from downtown Guelph to the waters of Lake Huron.

Both drivers were charged, had their ATVs impounded, licenses seized and suspended for 90 days.