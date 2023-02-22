Audi travelling 185 km/h among vehicles nabbed for excessive speed in Comox Valley

Police in the Comox Valley say three vehicles were impounded for excessive speeding last month, including an Audi luxury car that was travelling at 185 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

The Comox Valley RCMP are warning drivers to obey posted speed limits or risk losing their vehicles to the impound lot.

A patrol officer on Ryan Road in Courtenay, B.C., observed a vehicle travelling at 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Jan. 6.

The Toyota 4Runner was impounded for seven days and the driver was issued a violation ticket for excessive speeding, the RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Three weeks later, on Jan. 27, a Comox Valley RCMP traffic officer was on Island Highway at Cook Creek Road when he saw an Audi A7 going 185 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone, police said.

The Audi was impounded for seven days and the driver was also handed a violation ticket for excessive speeding.

Finally, on Jan. 31, an RCMP traffic officer was on 29th Street in Courtenay around 2:30 p.m. when he observed a vehicle travelling 110 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

Mounties say the road was wet and slushy at the time, with snow still falling.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and then began an impaired driving investigation when he smelled alcohol.

Police say the driver refused to provide a breath sample at the scene.

The man's Jeep Wrangler was impounded for 30 days and his driver's licence was suspended for 90 days. He was also issued a violation ticket for excessive speeding.