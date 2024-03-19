Audit finds 2 B.C. toxic drug harm-reduction programs weren't effectively implemented

An audit of two harm-reduction programs meant to reduce toxic drug-related deaths in B.C. found the initiatives "weren't effectively implemented."

Auditor General Michael Pickup released his findings Tuesday, after reviewing overdose prevention and supervised consumption sites in the province, as well as B.C.'s prescribed safer supply program.

"Many thousands of people in B.C. are grieving the losses of family and friends from the toxic drug supply," Pickup said in a statement. "The crisis is also an immense challenge for those working to provide care and support for people who use substances. My team and I have a deep sense of empathy for everyone who has been touched by this continuing tragedy."

B.C. has just under 50 overdose prevention sites, and the BC Coroners Service says there has been one death in the province at a site this year.

While Pickup's review of the sites found ministries monitored their operational performance, his report said they did not "adequately responded to implementation barriers, such as municipal resistance, site selection and challenges related to the hiring and retention of staff."

Pickup also noted that there wasn't a minimum service standard at the sites to ensure consistent quality and availability of services. His review determined provincial guidance "did not always reflect consultations with Indigenous people and people with lived and living experience."

"These deficiencies have impacts on the people who need these services, their families and the health-care system," Pickup's statement said. "Overdose prevention and supervised consumption services are critical to saving lives and connecting people to the supports they need."

Safer-supply program

Pickup also reviewed B.C.'s safer-supply program, which has generated criticism since its implementation, including from federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who both claimed that drugs from the program were being diverted into the rest of Canada.

But Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said last week that there's no evidence of widespread diversion of the safe-supply drugs.

In his review, Pickup said better collaboration is needed between provincial ministries, health authorities, health sector partners, Indigenous communities and people with lived experience. He also said the ministries involved "didn't adequately address key implementation barriers, such as the lack of prescribers and the limited types of available drugs."

Pickup also said public reporting on the safer-supply program "was lacking," but he did not directly mention diversion of safe-supply drugs.

"This is a novel program that required transparency with key partners to build trust," Pickup said. "We found that the ministries' approach to collaboration with health-sector partners and public reporting was insufficient."

Pickup made seven recommendations through his reviews, all of which have been accepted by the provincial ministries involved.

With files from The Canadian Press