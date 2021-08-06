Auditor General says city gave preferential treatment, was not transparent in sale of old Vimy Arena

Manitoba’s auditor general is raising concerns about the sale of the Vimy Arena, saying the City of Winnipeg did not follow a transparent process.

The report, released on Friday, looks at the sale of the space, which is now the site of the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre. Concerns were raised through the citizen concern line.

“We determined that the City of Winnipeg gave one group preferential treatment, including access to the property, and in doing so, did not comply with other internal policies on how surplus properties are to be sold,” said Auditor General Tyson Shtykalo.

“As a result of this, other interested parties did not have an equal opportunity to submit proposals for purchasing or accessing the property.”

The report said only one formal offer was received by city council and approved for sale.

In the report, Shtykalo recommends the city create a policy “which states procedures and controls over the sale of surplus land and buildings from the time the property is identified as surplus to the disposition.”

The policy should include items to improve transparency, which includes allowing access to the property to all parties.

The report also recommends the city review its practices, “To ensure Council has complete information in order to determine the best value for the citizens of Winnipeg when disposing of surplus property.”

In a statement, John Kiernan, director of planning, property and development for the city, said the public service’s perspective differs from the auditor general’s perspective, saying all existing council policies were followed.

“Suggesting the public service should have followed certain sale prerequisites that were not required by council policy is, at best, a recommendation that could be made to council,” Kiernan said.

He added, “The Auditor General has identified recommendations to amend city policies as a result of a review of the Vimy Arena sale. Implementation of the audit recommendations – some of which are already in place – would not have changed the outcome of the sale transaction. All of the Auditor General’s recommendations either represent minor modifications to city policy or require no action at all based on existing procedures in place.”

SHELLMOUTH DAM COMPENSATION PROGRAM

The report also raises concerns about how landowners were compensated for artificial flood damage from the runoff of the Shellmouth Dam on the Assiniboine River in 2011, 2012, and 2014.

The Shellmouth Dam Compensation Program provides financial relief to people affected, but the Auditor General found compensation was not quick for some people who applied.

“Some claimants had to wait over 3,000 days for compensation following the flood event,” said Shtykalo, who called it, “unacceptable.”

Several recommendations were made to improve the process, which Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said are being undertaken to ensure people are compensated faster.

“Manitoba Infrastructure is committed to improving the delivery of the Shellmouth Dam Compensation Program and communicating with our stakeholders to ensure that they are aware of the program scope, the compensation that may be provided, and the documentation that will best support claims,” Schuler said in a news release.

“Many of the recommendations in this report have already been implemented by the Emergency Measures Organization for other flooding events, like 2019 Fall Red River Floodway Compensation Program.”