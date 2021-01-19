Art and augmented reality will come together to take over windows of businesses in Inglewood to display interactive art murals.

Northern Reflections is a six-week augmented reality exhibition launching on Jan. 21 in the neighbourhood of Inglewood and will feature 11 teams of artists to celebrate the power of music, art and business, according to a release.

The exhibit will showcase painters, animators and the murals have been paired with music producedby local and international musicians.

Exhibit goers can download the free Augle app onto their smartphone for an interactive experience. Users can activate the augmented reality camera in the app, point their phone at the image and see the artwork in action.

Northern Reflections is part of Chinook Blast, a winter art festival taking place throughout Calgary from Feb. 11-28 and the exhibit is a partnership between the Inglewood BIA and Maud Collective.

To find the locations of all 11 art installations or more information about the exhibition visit Inglewood’s website.