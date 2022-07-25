August inquest will look into 2015 mining death in Sudbury

Seven years after the tragic incident, a date has been set for an inquest into the death of Richard Pigeau at Nickel Rim South Mine.

Dr. Harry Voogjarv, Regional Supervising Coroner for North Region, Sudbury office, announced Monday the inquest will begin Aug. 29 at the Sudbury courthouse.

Pigeau, 54, died Oct. 20, 2015. An inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act. The inquest is expected to last five days and hear from 14 witnesses.

"The purpose of the inquest is to examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Pigeau’s death," the coroner's office said in a news release Monday.

"Once all parties with standing have the opportunity to present their information and ask questions of the witnesses, the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances."

Glencore was fined $200,000 for the workplace death in 2017. The Ministry of Labour detailed the sequence of events that led to Pigeau’s death.

“A worker was operating a machine known as a load haul dump, used in the underground operation to move broken rock or ore and while operating the LHD on a ramp, it appeared the bucket of the vehicle made contact with a wall on the right,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The LHD continued to move; the worker was ejected from the operator's compartment and was run over by one of the vehicle's tires. The worker died from the injuries.”

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. in courtroom A, 155 Elm St. Dr. David Cameron will be the presiding officer and Jeffrey Martin will be inquest counsel.