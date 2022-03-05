AUPE worries return to work plan for public servants is being rushed by the province

With the mandatory work from home order lifted and public servants gradually returning to office towers, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) believes the return to work plan is being rushed.

Approximately 5,000 provincial employees considered non-essential are starting to head back to their offices and cubicles. But many workers are concerned that the province has not considered all aspects of what that means in an environment with COVID-19, says Bobby-Joe Borodey, an AUPE vice-president.

"Obviously COVID is not over, and so regardless of the fact that the restrictions have been lifted, the risks are still there," Borodey said.

"This decision was made so quickly, and our members are concerned," she said. "If anyone thinks that it's going to be business as normal as it was pre-pandemic then, unfortunately, they'll be sadly mistaken."

Complicating matters is that the province rescinded the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for public servants this week. Borodey said some union members are worried about working in a space where a coworker may not be fully vaccinated or have their booster dose.

"The employer is obligated under the Occupational Health and Safety Act to provide a safe working environment for all of their employees," Borodey added. "How would a WCB claim be tracked and applied if someone were to actually contract COVID at work?

"They're no longer testing. They're no longer tracing," she said. "It's those types of concerns and issues that are really, really on the forefronts of their minds right now."

The expectation from the province is that workers return to offices by April 4 in stages.

"Post-pandemic is going to look a lot different than it did before, and if we're not actually taking time to assess that and put appropriate measures in place, that's where the hesitation and the concern comes from."

On Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney said he hopes the return of office workers downtown would help support local businesses and the economy as a whole.

"I hope and expect that as soon as possible, we'll see those government office towers back with productive public servants, and that will further support the downtown cores in getting back to normal," Kenney said.

Kenney added that there could be opportunities for hybrid working arrangements so long as they do not diminish productivity.

"The Alberta public service can and will be more productive," Kenney said. "People have accommodated the work from home requirements for office work over much of the past two years, but we lose something in terms of team building, culture, and probably productivity."