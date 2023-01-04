Aurora Cannabis closes sale of Aurora Polaris facility for $15M in gross proceeds
Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has closed the sale of its Aurora Polaris facility.
The company says gross proceeds from the sale totalled about $15 million.
Aurora announced in 2021 that it would close the Alberta property as part of a plan to streamline its operations.
It said at the time that the location's medical distribution operations would move to the Aurora Sky facility, while manufacturing would be relocated to Aurora River in Bradford, Ont.
The company said its balance sheet remains in a net cash position, with about $320 million of cash and cash equivalents including about $63 million of restricted cash.
Aurora also reiterated its expectation of achieving profitability based on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023.
-
Senators goalie getting new 'Deadpool' maskWith Ryan Reynolds expressing serious interest in being a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators, one player is getting a head start on his arrival.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to studentsA former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
-
Another Manitoba Tory, Myrna Driedger, says she will not seek re-electionAnother Manitoba Progressive Conservative has announced they will not seek re-election.
-
Suspended driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69Ontario Provincial Police in the French River area have charged a suspect from southern Ontario with speeding following an incident Jan. 2.
-
Youth, 12, facing charges after allegedly throwing objects at Dartmouth homesA 12-year-old is facing charges after allegedly throwing objects at homes in Dartmouth, N.S., overnight.
-
Saskatoon city councillor wants more funding for snow removalOne Saskatoon city councillor thinks it's time the city starts budgeting for annual residential snow removal.
-
Halifax police investigating suspicious fireAn investigation is ongoing after police say a suspicious fire happened in Halifax early Wednesday morning.
-
Family members from Ottawa, GTA share $500,000 lottery prizeSix family members from Ottawa and the GTA are splitting a $500,000 lottery prize.
-
These were the worst 911 calls made in B.C. last yearB.C.'s emergency dispatch centre for 911 calls, E-Comm, has released it annual list of the top 10 most unnecessary calls made to 911 last year.