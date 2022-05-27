Aurora couple plans to buy house with $1M lottery prize
An Aurora couple is making plans to buy a house after winning the lottery.
Khalid Ahmed and Marta Antoszko said they play the lottery every week and were stunned when they learned they had won a Maxmillion prize worth $1 million.
"It was a random Tuesday after work when I decided to check our ticket," Ahmed said. "I was so shocked. It takes your breath away."
The pair purchased the ticket at the Circle K on Highway 2 in Courtice.
Maxmillions are played alongside the main Lotto Max draw whenever the jackpot reaches $50 million, with prizes worth $1 million.
Lotto Max ticket holders are automatically entered for a chance to win Maxmillions at no additional cost.
The Lotto Max jackpot on Friday is an estimated $70 million, plus roughly 28 Maxmillion prizes worth $1 million.
Tickets are on sale for Friday's draw until 10:30 p.m., with the next draw Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon's temporary downtown shelter granted extensionThe Saskatoon Tribal Council's (STC) temporary downtown shelter has been granted an extension to operate at its present location until April 2023 — but Tribal Chief Mark Arcand hopes to relocate well before then.
-
Plane carrying 300 Ukrainian refugees scheduled to arrive in Halifax next weekVolunteers are busy collecting essential items for a chartered flight carrying more than 300 Ukrainian refugees scheduled to arrive in Halifax next week.
-
-
Regina Public Schools remain offline, cyber attack confirmedCyber security attacks happen every day, and as Regina Public Schools division discovered this week, no one is safe.
-
Matheson loses its OPP detachment, but still has to pay full cost of policingThe Ontario Provincial Police is closing its detachment in the town of Black River-Matheson. The building is approximately 90 years old and is located in Matheson on Railway Street.
-
Lifeguard shortage cuts summer swimming and aquatic programs in LondonOutdoor pools are being prepped to open in July, but this summer will have fewer opportunities for Londoners to take a dip.
-
UCP accused of sending warning to Edmonton councillors as EPS funding decision delayedA hotly-controversial decision on whether or not to freeze base funding for police in Edmonton was delayed Friday as fallout from a dispute between the mayor and the provincial justice minister continued to rattle political circles.
-
Search warrant in Orangeville leads to arrest, drug trafficking chargesOfficers in Orangeville say a search warrant resulted in several drug trafficking-related charges and the seizure of roughly $40,000 in cash.
-
Rally at Bingemans for PC leader Doug FordProgressive Conservative leader Doug Ford is expected to attend a campaign rally Friday night at Bingemans in Kitchener.