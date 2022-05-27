Aurora couple plans to buy house with $1M lottery prize

An Aurora couple is making plans to buy a house after winning the lottery.

Khalid Ahmed and Marta Antoszko said they play the lottery every week and were stunned when they learned they had won a Maxmillion prize worth $1 million.

"It was a random Tuesday after work when I decided to check our ticket," Ahmed said. "I was so shocked. It takes your breath away."

The pair purchased the ticket at the Circle K on Highway 2 in Courtice.

Maxmillions are played alongside the main Lotto Max draw whenever the jackpot reaches $50 million, with prizes worth $1 million.

Lotto Max ticket holders are automatically entered for a chance to win Maxmillions at no additional cost.

The Lotto Max jackpot on Friday is an estimated $70 million, plus roughly 28 Maxmillion prizes worth $1 million.

Tickets are on sale for Friday's draw until 10:30 p.m., with the next draw Tuesday.