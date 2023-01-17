Aurora man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 14, at his home

Police charged an Aurora man in connection with a sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl.

York Regional police say several teenagers attended the suspect's house to socialize in the Laurentide Avenue and Aurora Heights Drive area mid-last week when officers received a call about the assault.

Police say the girl accused the suspect of inappropriately touching her.

Officers arrested a 43-year-old man and charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges next month.

Police remind the public a sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature.

They encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report it to the police, no matter how long ago the incident may have occurred.

"There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences, and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence," police noted in the release on Tuesday.

Sexual assaults can be reported to the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau Crimes Against Persons Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave an anonymous tip online.