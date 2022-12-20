Aurora man 'grateful' after lottery win of $105,000
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
An Aurora man is feeling grateful after winning more than $105,000 with his Lotto Max ticket.
Muhammed Sohail said he plans to buy a "special gift" for one of his children's upcoming weddings.
"The rest will be invested," the sales worker added.
Sohail, a father and grandfather, said he plays the lottery occasionally and couldn't believe his luck when he checked his ticket at the store, so he went to another store to be sure.
"When I saw the same numbers at the other store, I believed it was real," he said.
"I feel so blessed and grateful," he finished.
Sohail won the Lotto Max second prize in the Oct. 11 draw with a ticket he purchased at Circle K on Victoria Avenue in North York.
