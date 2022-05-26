Aurora retiree 'ecstatic' with Lotto 6/49 win
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Playing the lottery for nearly four decades has finally paid off for a retired father and grandfather from Aurora.
Teodoro Gallone said he is "ecstatic" to have won the second prize worth $100,774.60 in the March 9 Lotto 6/49 draw.
He also won an additional $2 with his Encore numbers.
"I was speechless when I discovered this win," he said while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Gallone purchased his winning ticket at Roadhouse Market on Killarney Road in Lefroy.
He said he plans to put his lottery win toward some home renovations.
