Aurora woman convicted of first-degree murder and arson in fatal 2019 house fire

An Aurora woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder and arson after a house went up in flames four years ago, claiming the life of a 38-year-old man.

Police say a jury found Melissa Galea, 41, guilty on Friday.

According to York Regional Police, emergency services attended a house fire on Edward Street on July 27, 2019, and found the home engulfed in flames.

Hours later, firefighters gained control of the blaze and were able to go into the home where police say they found the body of Troy Stephen Oakley.

His death was deemed suspicious.

Police arrested Galea that same day and charged her with arson and second-degree murder, but that charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder.

Sentencing for Galae is scheduled for January 5.