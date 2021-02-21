Australia on Monday began its mass COVID-19 vaccine program with frontline healthcare staff and senior citizens getting the first doses as the country looked set to report no local cases for the third straight day. Pinecrest Road northbound to Hwy. 417 on-ramp will close for eight months for LRT construction The city of Ottawa says starting March 1, the on-ramp from Pinecrest Road northbound to the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 will be closed for construction of Stage 2 of the Light Rail Transit line. London Public Library welcomes back visitors for borrowing and computer use As of Monday, all libraries will re-open under red zone precautions with the exception of the Glanworth Branch. 'An amazing man': Artist paints goalie mask art of Joey Moss A Canadian man with a special connection to Joey Moss has created a unique tribute to the Edmonton legend.