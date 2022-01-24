Australian admits abducting Cleo Smith, 4, from family tent
A man pleaded guilty Monday to abducting a 4-year-old girl from her family's camping tent on Australia's west coast last year.
Police found Cleo Smith alone in a house in Carnarvon, a town of 5,000 people, 18 days after she went missing last October. The search for her had captivated Australians, and the police who found her wept with relief when she told them, "My name is Cleo," when they asked her identity.
Police have said the man arrested soon after Cleo's rescue was a stranger to the girl and her family, but they have given little other information about why he was a suspect.
Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, admitted to the abduction during a brief court appearance in Carnarvon in a video link from a Perth prison, 900 kilometres to the south.
He faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison on a conviction of forcibly taking a child aged under 16. He will next appear in a Western Australian state District Court in Perth on March 20.
Kelly has not entered a plea to other criminal charges he faces, including assaulting a public officer. Those charges have been adjourned to a later date.
-
KW version of 'O Canada' spreading hope across the countryA rendition of 'O Canada' that was specifically for the City of Kitchener’s 2020 virtual Canada Day Special continues to be played in classrooms across Canada.
-
Sask. health minister attends first COVID-19 media briefing in nearly a month, defends absenceOn Monday, Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman attended his first COVID-19 media briefing in nearly a month.
-
Court martial begins for Edmonton reservist accused of making racist remarksThe charges follow a series of three alleged incidents at the Debney Armoury in Edmonton that occurred in June of 2019.
-
Ontario's police watchdog investigating death in ChapleauThe province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person on the morning of Jan. 21 in the Township of Chapleau.
-
Trucker convoy from Vancouver to Ottawa raises millions as vaccine-hesitant supporters flock to causeA group of truckers is garnering millions in fundraising dollars as it drives across the country to protest vaccine mandates, despite the vast majority of big-riggers having been jabbed.
-
Mounties in Nova Scotia search for cremation urn stolen in recent break-inPolice in Nova Scotia are asking for the public's help as they investigate a break-in that resulted in the theft of several items, including an urn containing cremated remains.
-
Police looking for youths involved in armed robbery at Waterloo bus stopRegional police are looking for three youths connected to an armed robbery at a bus stop in Waterloo.
-
$1.5M to explore best practices for youth mental healthAs a teen, Natasha struggled with anger, didn't want to leave her room and didn't know what was going on. Doctors suggested it was hormones, a part of growing up, but it wasn't until she found mental health supports until she had a name for it: depression.
-
City of Windsor crews clean-up after first major snowfallCity of Windsor Public Works crews and contractors are cleaning up and ensuring roads are safe following a significant snowfall on Sunday.