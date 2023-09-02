Australian icebreaker heads to Antarctic station to rescue expeditioner suffering medical condition

An icebreaker is on its way from Australia to an Antarctic research station to rescue an expeditioner suffering from a medical condition.

Australian Antarctic Division said in a statement on Saturday the expeditioner is at Australia's Casey Research Station which is on an ice cap 3,420 kilometres (2,125 miles) south of division headquarters in Hobart in Tasmania state. The division has not identified the person or specified the medical condition.

The statement says: "The expeditioner requires specialist medical assessment and care in Australia for a developing medical condition."

Australian icebreaker RSV Nuyina left Hobart last week on the rescue mission. The ship is carrying helicopters to be used in the evacuation.