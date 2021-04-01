Authorities: Smugglers drop 2 children over U.S. border wall Video released Wednesday by federal authorities show two Ecuadoran children being abandoned by smugglers after they were dropped over a 4-metre-high barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border. Eighth straight day of more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa Public Health Ontario is reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. Four April Fools' Day jokes in Ottawa that caught our attention A detection cat roaming the halls at the Ottawa Airport and a bright makeover to a favourite local landmark are just some of the April Fools’ Day jokes circulating on social media. Sudbury police arrest four 'openly using drugs' in vehicle Sudbury police say officers arrested four people and seized a large quantity of drugs and a replica firearm Wednesday night during a traffic stop.