Autism school for kids to open on farm just outside Barrie
A new autism centre will be opening up minutes outside of Barrie next month.
Amber Maloney has been operating Beating the Odds IBI and Child Development Services for the past seven years, offering in-home services for kids and families with autism.
The organization's services include ABA and IBI Therapy, one-to-one academic support, speech and language therapy, social and play skills and parent training.
Maloney says she has dreamt of opening a one-stop-shop for families to access their services.
With two acres of land, Maloney came up with the idea to transform an empty building on her property into a school and farm.
Renovations have been underway over the past few months, leading up to the planned grand opening for the Autism School and Farm on June 23.
This centre will offer the opportunity for one-to-one therapy, a kitchen for cooking lessons and a fenced-in area outdoors for visiting animals.
There will also be forested walking trails used for nature lessons and enjoyment.
To find out more, head to Beating the Odds IBI and Child Development Services website or Facebook page.
-
New details released following stabbing in ThornhillPolice are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a stabbing in Thornhill that left a man with serious injuries.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, significant drop in hospitalizationsHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting seven more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as a significant drop in hospitalizations.
-
Two deaths, 27 additional COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London TuesdayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and 27 new lab-confirmed cases.
-
Crews battle wildfire in Yarmouth County; air quality alert in effectEmergency crews in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County are currently battling a wildfire that is estimated to be 200 hectares in size.
-
-
Students encouraged to actively travel to school with bike training sessionsThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) held bike training sessions at a Windsor elementary school Tuesday in the hopes of getting more kids to actively travel to school.
-
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passengerAuthorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
-
Support a local cancer centre with an art event in MidlandAn art auction at the end of this month will support a local cancer centre.
-
Gas prices could jump 10 to 15 cents by Victoria Day across Canada: analystsThe pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.