Auto and truck show cancelled due to COVID concerns
For the second straight year, the Calgary International Auto and Truck Show has been cancelled.
The decision, described in a release as "difficult", was announced late Thursday afternoon by the Calgary Automobile Dealers Association (CMDA).
Uncertainty surrounding the ever-evolving pandemic was cited as the reason, "to ensure the safety of everyone involved."
The event was scheduled to run from March 9 to 13 at the BMO Centre.
"We have been excited as we moved ahead in the planning because we know how much everyone enjoys our annual event," said CMDA executive manager Jim Gillespie. "However, due to recent developments and conversations with manufacturers and sponsor partners, we have agreed that the safest and most responsible course of action is to suspend moving forward with the show for 2022."
The 2022 Vehicles and Violins Gala was also cancelled.
Gillespie said the organization hopes to be back in 2023.
-
Winnipeg Jets lose to Washington Capitals on day head coach Paul Maurice resignsWINNIPEG -- The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon church delivers 200 Christmas mealsA local church is helping many in the core neighbourhoods of Saskatoon enjoy a Christmas meal.
-
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in MeafordOne person is dead after being struck by an SUV in downtown Meaford on Friday.
-
Duncan Keith added to COVID-19 protocol as Oilers' sick and injured list hits 12Duncan Keith was the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to be placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday night, joining four other players and the head coach.
-
Housing for displaced flood victims high priority as military wraps B.C. assistanceThe mayor of a British Columbia community devastated by last month's floods says finding winter housing for displaced residents is his top priority with recovery efforts underway.
-
'It's cool': Alberta's only public roller rink is now open in EdmontonIt started in the 30s, came back in the 50s and was huge in the 70s, but who goes roller skating in 2021?
-
Guelph police searching for missing 58-year-old manThe Guelph Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 58-year-old man last seen on Wednesday.
-
Capacity limits set to come into effect next week for Jets’ gamesCapacity at four Winnipeg Jets home games will be reduced once new health orders kick in next week.