Auto sales for October down 17.7 per cent from last year on lack of supply
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales were down 17.7 per cent in October from a year earlier as vehicle shortages caused by semiconductor supply issues continue to weigh on the industry.
-
Heritage Awards handed out at Government HouseIt was a night of many congratulations at Government House on Tuesday evening with the annual Heritage Awards handed out, honouring a number of preservation project projects.
-
Sask. reports 173 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deathsThe Government of Saskatchewan reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three more deaths.
-
New pet relief area opens at Toronto Pearson International AirportToronto Pearson International Airport wants to make things easier for those travelling with their pets.
-
Renfrew County expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster FridayThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it will expand its COVID-19 immunization program to include third dose boosters for eligible residents as of this Friday.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide mid-week updateB.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta NDP requests performance audit of UCP government leaders during 4th waveAlberta’s NDP says it is requesting a performance audit of the government of Alberta’s pandemic response to the fourth wave in August.
-
Island's first eagle preserve fundraiser receives $28K donationA fundraiser to turn a piece of land along the French Creek Estuary in Oceanside, B.C. into Vancouver Island’s first eagle preserve just received a significant donation.
-
Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind postponed until 2022A coroner's inquest into the death of a teenager at an Ontario school for the blind has been postponed until the following year.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Manitoba personal care home has more than doubledA COVID-19 outbreak at a personal care home in Benito, Man., has more than doubled in just over a week.