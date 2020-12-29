2020 was tough on many industries, but the auto industry actually saw some bright spots. Ambulance with patient on board struck in hit and run crash: WRPS Waterloo regional police are investigating a hit and run collision they say involved an ambulance that was transporting a patient when it was struck by another vehicle. Sunny, cold weather ahead for Ottawa Tuesday will reach a high of -8 C, according to Environment Canada, with a clear skies and sunshine. Manitoba providing $900K to help those going through withdrawal The Manitoba government announced on Tuesday that it’s providing $889,000 for eight beds to support patient transfers from Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinics.