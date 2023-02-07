Autographed Wayne Gretzky jersey worth $10K stolen from Kelowna store, police say
A hockey jersey signed by Wayne Gretzky that is estimated to be worth $10,000 is among the items stolen during a break-and-enter in Kelowna, B.C., according to authorities.
Local Mounties say they were called to Player's Choice Sports around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday for reports that a man had smashed through the front window with a hammer.
While a comprehensive list of what was taken is still being compiled, police say one of the items was an Indianapolis Racers jersey autographed by “the great one.” An additional $20,000-worth of sports cards were also taken.
"A theft like this causes immense financial harm to a small local business in our community and the RCMP is going to use every investigational tool possible to find and arrest those responsible,” Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera in a media release.
A picture of the suspect has been released and authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact the detachment at 250-762-3300. Anyone who was in the area of the 400-block of Cawston Avenue and has dashcam video is also being asked to contact the RCMP.
