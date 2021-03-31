Automakers BMW, Volvo back moratorium on deep seabed mining Automakers BMW and Volvo announced Wednesday that they support a moratorium on deep seabed mining for minerals used in electric vehicle batteries and other products. SFU study warns TMX expansion will lead to $12B losses but skeptics point to flaws A new study from researchers at British Columbia's Simon Fraser University says growing construction costs and increasingly green regulations will result in a nearly $12 billion dollar loss on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Manitoba man accused of causing disturbance over mandatory mask rule at business A 51-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly caused a disturbance at a business after refusing to wear a mask. COVID-19 vaccines at B.C. pharmacies: Map of locations, and what you need to bring Some residents in B.C. can now get their COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies. Here's an interactive map of locations.