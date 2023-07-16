Automated licence plate recognition system nets two charges in Oro-Medonte

Two people have been arrested on outstanding warrants after an automated licence plate recognition (ALPR) system alerted police.

Officers were notified by the ALPR system of a suspended driver on Horseshoe Valley Road just before 10 a.m. Saturday in Oro-Medonte.

During the traffic stop, police learned that the driver and passenger were both wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police also found open alcohol inside the vehicle, leading to impaired driving charges, driving while under suspension and charges for operation while impaired for a 42-year-old Oro-Medonte man.

Police say the passenger was also charged on their outstanding warrants.